Manchester United star holds talks with Erik ten Hag ahead of big decision this summer - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has held talks with manager Erik ten Hag over a potential exit from the club this summer, according to Mirror. The Danish midfielder has struggled for game time this season, falling behind a number of players in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Eriksen joined the Red Devils for free at the end of the 2021-22 season following a stint with Premier League outfit Brentford. The midfielder was with the Bees following his release from Inter Milan after his heart-related issues at Euro 2020.

Erik ten Hag sanctioned the signing of Christian Eriksen for free, handing him a three-year contract on around £150,000 per week in wages. The former Tottenham Hotspur man featured regularly in his first season, scoring two goals and providing ten assists in 44 appearances as Manchester United won the Carabao Cup.

This season, game time has become hard to come by for Eriksen following a knee injury suffered in November 2023. Since then, he has played only 135 minutes of football, starting just one game for the side since January 2024.

The emergence of 18-year-old starlet Kobbie Mainoo this season, as well as the goalscoring prowess of Scott McTominay, have contributed to the reduced minutes for Eriksen. With summer signing Mason Mount also back to full fitness, the 32-year-old Dane will find minutes a lot harder to come by.

As per the Mirror report, Eriksen is fully aware of his situation, and while he is not one to cause controversy, he has revealed that he is unhappy with the lack of playing time. The midfielder has spoken to Ten Hag about the situation and might be open to a summer exit from the club.

Galatasaray were interested in the midfielder last summer and could reignite their interest in him if he becomes available. Manchester United can look to recoup a bit of their expenses by selling him in the summer.

Mainoo a doubt for Manchester United against Brentford

Teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt for Manchester United as they prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (March 30). The youngster had featured in each of his team's last 16 games, having cemented a spot in the manager's XI.

Mainoo featured in both games for England during the international break, starting in the second game against Belgium, where he was named Man of the Match. The youngster has, however, taken ill and did not train with the team on Thursday, as per the Daily Express.

Ten Hag has a number of available options to fill the spot in midfield, including Eriksen and the fit-again Mount, as well as captain Bruno Fernandes. The manager will hope that his youngster is available, but will feature others if needed.