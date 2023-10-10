Manchester United star identified as main reason for issues between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag – Reports

Manchester United forward Antony has reportedly been identified as a vital reason behind Jadon Sancho's recent fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, 23, has been a hot topic of discussion since his outburst against Ten Hag earlier last month. Following his manager's complaints about his below-par training performances, the winger hit back with a post on X.

Soon after the incident, Sancho deleted his aforementioned post. However, the ex-Manchester City youth player has recently found himself out of his manager's first-team plans. With no sign that the star is willing to offer an apology, his Old Trafford future is now in doubt.

According to Football Transfers journalist Jacque Talbot, Sancho is discontent with Ten Hag's preferential treatment towards Antony. He is believed to outraged about the fact that the Brazilian is always favored despite his sub-par performances and error-prone outings.

Sancho, who joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a potential £73 million deal in 2021, is of the opinion that Antony gets treated like the boss' golden child. The ex-Ajax player's arrival last year has been the start of the issue between Sancho and Ten Hag.

Antony, on the other hand, is set to return to Manchester United's training sessions after being out of action to deal with domestic abuse allegations. He would hope to improve his form after contributing just eight goals and three assists in 50 matches for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Sancho has struggled to live up to initial expectations, especially under Ten Hag. He has started 29 of his 44 appearances under the ex-Ajax boss, scoring seven goals and registering three assists.

Manchester United eye move to snap up La Liga forward as Jadon Sancho replacement

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have earmarked Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo as an apt replacement for Jadon Sancho. They are keen to launch a move for the Japanese in the summer of 2024.

However, Ten Hag's outfit could face difficulty in finalising a deal to snap up the ex-Barcelona youth player. They could have to overpay to sign the left-footed attacker as Real Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause included in the player's current contract at Real Sociedad.

Kubo, 22, rose to fame after guiding Real Sociedad to a fourth-place in the La Liga last season. He registered nine goals and seven assists in 35 league matches and contributed two assists in seven Europa League appearances, operating all across his team's attacking three.

So far this campaign, the former Real Madrid winger has netted five goals and laid out two assists in 10 matches across all competitions.