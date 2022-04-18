Manchester United star involved in car crash ahead of Liverpool clash: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash this morning ahead of Tuesday's crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool.

PA's Simon Peach has reported that all parties involved in the incident have thankfully avoided serious injury. The 27-year-old is set to train as scheduled today.

Simon Peach @SimonPeach Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash this morning but thankfully it sounds like all parties avoided serious injuries. The #MUFC playmaker is set to train today Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash this morning but thankfully it sounds like all parties avoided serious injuries. The #MUFC playmaker is set to train today

Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. He was rewarded at the start of April with a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2026. The Mirror reports that the new deal will see the Portuguese playmaker earn around £250,000 per week.

The midfielder has found this season more of a struggle in a dismal campaign for United. However, he has managed to score nine goals and provide six assists in 30 Premier League games. Fernandes has played the full 90 minutes in 11 of the side's last 12 top-flight games.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏼 Let’s keep pushing and believing until the end Let’s keep pushing and believing until the end💪🏼 https://t.co/5yUNARDBXC

Manchester United set for titanic Liverpool clash

It was a great weekend in the Premier League for Manchester United. They somehow find themselves just three points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur following their unconvincing 3-2 win against Norwich City. A stunning hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the Red Devils picked up all three points on Saturday.

Next up for Ralf Ragnick's side is a trip to face bitter rivals Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the league in 2022.

Jurgen Klopp's men are still chasing an unprecedented quadruple following their enthralling 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final. They are just one point behind the Cityzens in the league.

A win at Anfield would see the Reds leapfrog City into first place before Pep Guardiola's side play Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night. They will head into the North West derby full of confidence knowing they are unbeaten against United in seven league clashes. The Reds haven't lost at home to their great rivals since 2016.

