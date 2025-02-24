Manchester United star keen to fight for place at Old Trafford amid uncertain future: Reports

Rasmus Hojlund reportedly has no plans to leave Manchester United. The striker has struggled at Old Trafford but is determined to fight for his place in the starting XI.

As per Ben Jacobs on GiveMeSport, rumors of Leeds United planning a move to sign Hojlund are not true. He believes that Manchester United are unlikely to sanction a sale as it would be a loss on their books.

The journalist added that Hojlund also has no plans to leave the club. He said:

"It's not true to my understanding, despite some rumours, that Rasmus Hojlund is on Leeds' shortlist. Naturally, it would be a huge fee and a huge wage, the player still wants to stay at Manchester United, and Manchester United have no real ability selling this summer to make anything other than a book loss. So it's been very much dismissed, any links between Hojlund and Leeds."

Rasmus Hojlund joined United from Atalanta for a reported £72 million fee. He has scored 23 goals for the Red Devils in 76 matches and assisted thrice.

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign striker to help Rasmus Hojlund

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen to help Rasmus Hojlund. He believes that the Nigerian star would be able to get the Red Devils goals up front while also helping the young strikers in training. He said (via Metro):

"I’ve watched Hojlund closely the last two games… it just doesn’t add up. I’d be going to get Osimhen now if we can do it from a financial standpoint. Get him on loan now! Guarantees you someone who can get on the end of things, scores goals, experienced, done it at the top level. I just feel like because Hojlund was £70m-odd we’re expecting the finished article. Unfortunately [he’s not]. He’s a young striker but normally a striker of that age comes in and learns off someone. He’s got nobody to learn off.

"He’s looking at [Joshua] Zirkzee whose like him. They both need someone to learn what it takes to be a Manchester United No.9. What are they doing every day? What type of drills are they doing? In games, how are they adapting to each centre-half? All of these questions he’s got in his head, he’s got nobody sitting there going, 'this is what to do'."

Victor Osinhem is on loan at Galatasaray this season and is reportedly open to a Premier League move. He has been linked with the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain, while Chelsea and Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs.

