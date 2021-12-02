Manchester United star keen on joining Barcelona next summer - Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani is keen to join La Liga giants Barcelona at the end of the current season, according to the Times.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. The 34-year-old forward penned a one-year extension this year following an excellent debut season. However, it is highly unlikely that the Uruguayan forward will sign another extension at the end of this season.

According to the aforementioned source, Edinson Cavani has the desire to play for Barcelona before hanging up his boots. The 34-year-old forward believes he can still deliver at the top level for another two seasons.

Barcelona are under major financial difficulties at the moment. However, the prospect of signing Cavani on a free transfer could appeal to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona could be in need of a new centre-forward next summer following Sergio Aguero's cardiac condition. The former Manchester City forward is expected to be out for an extremely long period of time.

Edinson Cavani has seen his game-time dwindle at Manchester United this season. The Red Devils signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus earlier this summer. This saw Cavani fall down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the situation is not expected to improve under Ralf Rangnick as well, who prefers to play with younger forwards.

As things stand, Edinson Cavani has made just five league appearances this season and has scored just once for Manchester United. The 34-year-old forward has been struggling with a tendon injury and has missed the last four games in the Premier League.

Barcelona and Manchester United have both hired new managers to save their seasons

Both Barcelona and Manchester United have made underwhelming starts to their respective seasons. This prompted them to sack their managers and hire new ones in the hope of reviving their season.

Barcelona decided to sack Ronald Koeman and hire former club legend Xavi Hernandez as their new manager. Xavi has made a decent start to his time at the Nou Camp. The Catalan giants secured a 3-1 win over Villarreal in La Liga at the weekend and are currently seventh in the standings.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have also regained some form following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Michael Carrick was appointed the temporary manager for their next two games. The Red Devils secured a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League before grinding out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League. Manchester United have hired German tactician Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

