Manchester United star keen on joining Barcelona after talks held in January: Reports

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is reportedly still interested in joining Barcelona this summer despite the deal falling apart in January. The English winger is currently on loan at Aston Villa, set to end in June 2025.

Marcus Rashford is a product of the Manchester United youth academy and was considered a bright prospect in his early days. Things turned difficult recently after coach Ruben Amorim took over the helm at Old Trafford. The Portuguese tactician made it clear that Rashford was not in his plans, leading to him leaving on loan to Aston Villa in February this year.

Rashford has been decent during his loan spell, contributing three goals and six assists in 15 outings across competitions. Due to the recent improvement in his form, the Englishman has grabbed the attention of many European sides.

According to talkSPORT, Marcus Rashford is still keen on joining Barcelona after being linked to them in January. Sporting director Deco confirmed earlier that talks had taken place with the Catalans, although things did not materialize.

Apart from Barcelona, Aston Villa also remain interested in signing Marcus Rashford permanently. A return to Man United is reportedly ruled out at this point, despite them being in dire need of attacking reinforcements. On Barca's part, Marcus Rashford is seen as a great option, but financial issues could make the deal difficult.

Further, Barca are not in a state to afford Rashford's high salary demands. Yet, it remains to be seen if Deco figures out a way to bring the English winger to the club this summer.

Manchester United establish contact to sign Barcelona attacking target Jonathan David this summer: Reports

Jonathan David - Source: Getty

According to reports by TBR Football, Manchester United have established contact to sign Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, who's also been on Barcelona's radar. David's current contract is set to expire in June 2025, and the Catalans are looking to secure him for free.

The 25-year-old Canadian striker has had an impressive season, recording 23 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances for Lille across competitions. Both Manchester United and Barca require new attacking signings next season, making Jonathan David a lucrative option.

The aforementioned report claims that Barcelona are the favorites to sign David this summer. However, the Red Devils are set to offer them competition and have established contact with the player's entourage. David is reportedly well-admired by coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Jonathan David reportedly prefers to join the Catalans over a move to Old Trafford. However, a lot could change if Manchester United can secure Champions League football for next season by winning the Europa League.

