Manchester United star linked with shock reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Manchester United loanee Alex Telles could reportedly join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer.

According to Spanish outlet AS (h/t TalkSPORT), the Brazilian left-back is also on Galatasaray's radar but prefers Al-Nassr due to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence. The 30-year-old joined Sevilla on a season-long loan last summer.

Telles hasn't had to struggle to find playing time in Jose Mendilibar's side, having played 32 times across competitions this season. However, the Seville-based outfit will apparently not trigger the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag's signing of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord last summer meant Telles had to leave Old Trafford to find playing time elsewhere. The Dutch left-back, alongside Luke Shaw, are Ten Hag's two first-team options in that position.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November by mutual consent, joining Al-Nassr at the turn of the year on a two-and-a-half-year deal as a player. He played 21 times alongside Telles, recording two joint goal participations.

The former Inter Milan left-back's contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2024. It is unlikely that he will be able to push his way up Ten Hag's pecking order anytime soon and a move elsewhere, especially to Al-Nassr, would guarantee playing time.

Telles would fancy his chances of starting ahead of Ivory Coast international Ghislain Konan for the Riyadh-based outfit.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Al-Nassr after Manchester United transfer?

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia has had its fair share of ups and downs.

The Portugal icon has recorded 12 assists and two goals during his 15 appearances across competitions for his new club. But his team are in danger of finishing the season without any silverware.

The former Manchester United forward has captained them to semi-final exits in the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup. He was unable to score or assist in either of the two games.

Al-Nassr's fortunes in the Saudi Pro League have also taken a hit. They have 56 points from 25 games - three less than league-leaders Al-Ittihad, who also have a game in hand.

They have picked up just four points out of a possible nine in their last three league games and lost 1-0 in the league against Al-Ittihad on March 9. Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be unhappy in Riyadh and has been linked with a return to Sporting CP as well as Real Madrid.

However, it is said that Ronaldo's potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu will not be as a player.

Poll : 0 votes