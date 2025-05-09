Manchester United star makes decision on future with reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reached a decision on his future amid talks linking him to a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The veteran midfielder has firmly reestablished himself in the plans of United boss Ruben Amorim after a series of strong showings.

A report from talkSPORT has revealed that the former Real Madrid man is willing to pass up a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of remaining at Old Trafford. He will look to see out his contract, which will run until the end of the 2025-26 season, with the Premier League side.

Manchester United have an option to extend Casemiro's contract at Old Trafford by a further year, and current form suggests that they may look to take up the option. The 33-year-old was on target in both legs of the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club, helping his side reach the final.

A lack of regular minutes in the first half of the season led to speculation of an exit from the club in the January transfer window, with clubs in Brazil and Saudi Arabia linked. The former Real Madrid man has recovered to become a stalwart in Amorim's side, making 17 appearances since the turn of the year.

Casemiro has won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup since arriving at Manchester United, making 122 appearances. The Brazilian midfielder has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists for the club since making his debut in the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United star downplays Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has calmed down talk comparing him with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The 20-year-old forward was on target in the 4-3 defeat against Brentford, equalling Ronaldo's league tally for the club from before turning 21.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League semi-final against Athletic Club, Garnacho pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo played in a different era. He revealed that he pays no mind to such statistics and only looks to help his side win games.

“I’m not focused on the numbers. I think when Cristiano played here, he was a different footballer, [they were] a different type of games. I just try to help the team and try to win games."

Garnacho has scored 14 Premier League goals for the Red Devils, the same number Cristiano Ronaldo for the club before he turned 21. The Argentina international has a good chance of passing his idol as he will only turn 21 in July, and has three games left this season.

