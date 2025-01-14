Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's transfer to Milan in doubt after Serie A club player's failed medical: Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's proposed move to AC Milan is under doubt, according to Sky Sports Germany. The English forward has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim and hasn't featured in the last seven games across competitions.

Rashford stated in a recent interview that he is open to a move away and has been linked with multiple clubs since. It has been previously mentioned that the player's entourage have traveled to Italy to talk to multiple suitors regarding a move.

AC Milan have been mentioned as an interested party, with the Serie A giants plotting a loan move. However, they are reluctant to share even half of the player's wages, believed to be around £325,000 per week.

The situation has raised doubts about the transfer, but it briefly appeared that there was a breakthrough in sight. AC Milan forward Noah Okafor was expected to join RB Leipzig on loan with an option to make the move permanent this summer.

The Rossoneri were hoping to open up space in the squad for Rashford by offloading the Swiss international. Okafor had even traveled to Germany to finalize the deal. However, that move is now off after the Swiss forward failed his medicals. The player's medical tests were not approved by Leipzig and he is now all set to return to the San Siro.

As such, AC Milan may no longer have the resources to sanction a move for Rashford. However, the Manchester United forward isn't short of options, with Borussia Dortmund also among his suitors.

How many goals has Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United this season?

Marcus Rashford hasn't been in his element since signing a new deal with Manchester United in the summer of 2023. Last season, the Englishman registered eight goals and five assists from 43 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

This term, the English forward has found the back of the net seven times in 24 games, setting up three more. He is no longer indispensable for Manchester United, who are apparently willing to let him go.

Rashford rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, before earning his debut under Louis van Gaal in the 2015-16 season. He has since 138 goals and 63 assists from 426 games for the Red Devils.

However, with Manchester United heading in a new direction under Ruben Amorim, it now appears that his time with the club could come to an end this year.

