Manchester United star may have played last game for the club as he considers hip operation: Reports

Anthony Martial has reportedly held discussions with Manchester United's medical department about potentially undergoing a season-ending operation on his hip.

ESPN (via SportsMole) reports that Martial is considering surgery which could mean he's made his last appearance for the Red Devils. The French striker's contract expires in June and the club aren't expected to offer him a new deal.

Martial, 28, has constantly endured injury issues throughout his nine-year stay at Manchester United. He's missed Erik ten Hag's side's last four league outings due to fitness issues.

The France international missed 10 games across competitions last season due to his hip problem. He's currently training away from United's first team due to the injury.

There has been speculation over Martial's future with his contract expiring at the end of the season. His agent Philippe Lamboley played down suggestions that he may have an issue with the Red Devils and that he's nursing his injury (via the source above):

"He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his adductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100%, so he will do it now."

Martial has made 317 appearances across competitions since joining Manchester United from AS Monaco in 2015 for €60 million. He's scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists, winning five major trophies.

Anthony Martial reportedly snubs moves abroad to see out his contract at Manchester United

Anthony Martial doesn't want to depart this month.

Martial has reportedly decided he wants to see out the remainder of his contract at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reports that the Frenchman has snubbed interest from Marseille, Fenerbahce, and the Saudi Pro League. He intends to fight for his place in Ten Hag's side.

Martial has dropped down Manchester United's pecking order this season following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund. He's started seven of 19 games across competitions, managing two goals and as many assists.

The former Sevilla loanee has held talks with the club about his situation. They would consider offers for the player in this January transfer window.

Martial looks set to become a free agent in the summer once his contract expires. A huge clearout is anticipated following INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25% stake in the club.

Ratcliffe is putting his own recruitment team in place as the British billionaire will oversee sporting operations at Old Trafford. Martial's situation will likely be decided on by that team.