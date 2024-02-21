Manchester United star could miss the rest of the season following latest injury - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly be without Luke Shaw for the rest of the season after the English defender suffered a recurrence of a leg injury.

The Daily Mail reports that Shaw could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign after he picked up a knock in a 2-1 win against Luton Town (February 18). This came a week after he came off at half-time during a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Shaw, 28, already missed the majority of the campaign due to a separate issue with his thigh muscle. He's appeared 15 times across competitions, providing one assist.

The English left-back may now miss all of Manchester United's remaining 13 Premier League games. The Red Devils are also in the 5th round of the FA Cup and they face Nottingham Forest on February 28.

It comes as a massive blow for Erik ten Hag as his side, particularly his defense, have been hit with injuries this season. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia are also sidelined meaning the Dutch coach will be without a recognized left-back.

Ten Hag may be ruining his decision to allow Sergio Reguilon to leave in January following his short-term loan spell. United also sold Alvaro Fernandez to Benfica in an £8.6 million deal.

England boss Gareth Southgate will be concerned given Shaw was expected to be part of his squad that heads to Euro 2024. That competition kicks off on June 14, a month after the Premier League concludes.

Anthony Martial is reportedly set to leave Manchester United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Anthony Martial is another one of Ten Hag's crop who has been struggling with injury issues. The French striker has been out of action since December with a groin problem.

The 28-year-old may have played his last game for Manchester United as he looks to be leaving this summer. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti (via GOAL) reports that the former AS Monaco teenager doesn't feature in Ten Hag's plans for the future.

Martial has made 19 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and contributing one assist. His injury record has been a constant problem during his nine-year stay at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman joined Manchester United from Monaco in September 2015 for £36 million plus £21.6 million in potential bonus payments. That fee made him the most expensive teenager in world football at the time.

However, Martial has failed to live up to expectations and hasn't hit 100 goals throughout his near-decade spell with the Red Devils. He's spent a spell on loan at La Liga side Sevilla and hasn't become the world-class center-forward many envisioned.