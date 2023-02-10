Manchester United star nicknamed Wout Weghorst 'bobo' following incident with Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez has reportedly nicknamed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst 'bobo' following altercation with Argentina hero Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina progressed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final after registering a 4-3 win against the Oranje on penalties last December. After Nahuel Molina and Messi scored a goal apiece, Weghorst's two late strikes in regulation time forced the tie into a penalty shootout.

In the aftermath of the heated knockout clash, Weghorst waited by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to shake his hand and ask for his jersey. However, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward reacted angrily:

"Que miras bobo! Anda pa alla bobo!"

The Parisian star's reaction roughly translates to English:

"What are you looking at, idiot? Go there, idiot!"

According to SPORT, Martinez has nicknamed his Manchester United teammate Weghorst 'bobo' since his arrival on loan at Old Trafford last month. The Burnley striker is said to see the funny side of the incident.

After his 2022 FIFA World Cup heartbreak, Weghorst told De Telegraaf:

"I always give everything and I did the same in the quarter-final. I fought against Messi and there were a few moments between us. I think he didn't like it and that it surprised him. But I have a lot of respect for him. He is among the greatest players of all time."

Weghorst, who has scored one goal in seven appearances across all competitions for Manchester United in the ongoing season, continued:

"I wanted to show my respect after the game, but he didn't want it. I think he was still angry with me. I see it as a great compliment that he knows my name now. Then at least I did something right."

Manchester United ace reveals what he told Lionel Messi after winning FIFA World Cup

Speaking to ESPN, Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez claimed that he hugged Lionel Messi after Argentina's emphatic 4-2 victory on penalties over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He said:

"I found Leo and the first thing that occurred to me was to give him a hug. I think I told him, thank you, that I loved him a lot."

Sharing his thoughts on their world triumph, Martinez added:

"It is something unique... it is full of happiness. We have made many Argentines happy. We have changed their lives, it is thing of enormous pride. When we arrived in Buenos Aires, we saw so many people celebrating. I never saw anything like that. It was also seen in Qatar. When you remember that, a smile comes to you."

