Manchester United star has been offered to Turkish giants, club to pursue move if they can't sign 26-year-old star this summer - Reports

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has reportedly been offered to Turkish giants Fenerbahce should they fail to sign Marseille's Cengiz Under.

According to Turkish outlet Haber Global, Martial has demanded a three-year contract at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium with a yearly salary of €5 million. Erkan Sulejmani is the agent who would oversee the transfer and he has informed Sarı Kanaryalar he can bring the player without a testimonial fee.

Fenerbahce have been in talks with Marseille for Under but negotiations have reached an impasse. They are now considering Manchester United's Martial as an alternative and the French forward could be enticed by the move.

The 27-year-old is likely to have limited opportunities at Old Trafford in the upcoming season. The competition for places in Erik ten Hag's attack is growing and the Red Devils have added Rasmus Hojlund to their ranks.

Martial has endured an injury-ridden spell at Manchester United since joining from AS Monaco for €60 million. He spent most of last season on the sidelines, managing 29 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals.

The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 and was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting teenagers at the time. However, his time with the Red Devils hasn't panned out as many had envisioned.

A move to Fenerbahce would give Martial the opportunity to start afresh in a new environment. His contract with Manchester United expires in a year and he has been regularly linked with a departure.

Anthony Martial could reunite with former Manchester United star Fred at Fenerbahce

Fred is also heading to Fenerbahce.

If Martial were to move to Fenerbahce he would be joining a familiar face in Fred who is closing in on a move from Manchester United. The Brazilian is set to join the Turkish giants in a €15 million package deal, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fred, 30, also had one year left on his contract with the Red Devils but Ten Hag has decided to cash in on him this summer. He did impress under the Dutch tactician last season, bagging six goals and as many assists in 56 games across competitions.

Yet, Fred's spell at United looks to be coming to an end as he heads to the Turkish Super Lig. He leaves Old Trafford having made 213 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists.

It appears that the Red Devils will now turn their attention to Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat once Fred's exit is finalized. The Moroccan is Ten Hag's top midfield target as we enter the last weeks of the transfer window.