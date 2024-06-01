Manchester United star postpones contract talks despite offer to quadruple his wages this summer: Reports

Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has reportedly chosen to put contract talks on hold despite his club's offer to quadruple his wages on the back of his breakout season.

Mainoo, 19, has popped up as one of the most promising midfielders in the world over the course of this season. After recovering from an ankle injury, he made the most of his opportunities to cement a starting spot in Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag's 4-2-3-1 setup.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, Mainoo started 29 of his 32 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this campaign. He netted five goals, including the winner in his side's FA Cup final win, and laid out one assist in 2,404 minutes of action.

Now, according to Daily Star, Mainoo has informed Manchester United that he will address his contract situation after the 2024 UEFA European Championship next month. He is believed to have agreed to his club's offer of a deal worth £80,000-a-week in principle.

Mainoo, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, has been named in England's initial 33-man squad for the upcoming Euros in Germany. He is likely to be included in manager Gareth Southgate's final squad, which is scheduled to be announced next week.

The Three Lions, on the other hand, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in two international friendlies on Monday (June 3) and Friday (June 7) respectively. They will begin their 2024 Euros with a Group C contest against Serbia at Veltins-Arena on June 16.

Manchester United star backed to depart

Speaking recently on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed that Marcus Rashford could depart Manchester United this summer. He said:

"I think Rashford could well be off. It would be a surprise, but I think he's been unsettled this season. Rashford himself may want to go. I've seen Paris Saint-Germain linked for a long time, and a move to Europe may make sense. A while ago, he would've been a £100 million player. Now, if he wants to move – we could see something as low as between £60 million and £70 million."

Rashford, 26, struggled to impress fans and pundits alike this season, scoring just eight goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances.

Last campaign, the Englishman found the back of the net a whopping 30 times and laid out 10 assists in 56 matches for Manchester United.