Manchester United star ready to lower salary and join Barcelona in the summer - Reports 

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is reportedly lowering his salary demands to join Barcelona in the summer. As reported by Spanish outlet Sport via Barca Universal, the England international is crazy about joining the Catalan giants.

It has been claimed that Rashford is looking to reignite his career after falling out of favor at his boyhood club Manchester United. The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan in January, where he has been pretty impressive before suffering a hamstring injury.

Rashford was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in January but a move failed to materialise. Following his loan move to Aston Villa, he has scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances.

Rashford came through the youth ranks of Manchester United and made his debut in 2016. He has made a total of 426 appearances for the Red Devils to date having contributed with 138 goals and 77 assists.

Barcelona have won three trophies in Hansi Flick's first season with the Catalan giants including the LaLiga title. However, the Blaugrana have been linked with several left-wingers in recent months including Rashford, Luis Diaz and Rafael Leao among others.

Former Barcelona star asks club to snub move for Liverpool star and sign Manchester United man instead

Former Barcelona attacker Bojan Krkic has urged his former club not to pursue a move for Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz. He has named Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford as a better option for the Blaugrana.

Bojan has claimed that while Diaz is a brilliant footballer, he lacks consistency and often goes missing in games. He has insisted that Rashford is capable of playing either as a number nine or on the left flank, which makes him suitable for Barca. He told the Spanish outlet Cadena SER:

"Luis Diaz is a great player but he lacks consistency in performance. If I were at Barca, I wouldn't sign him. He's a player who works wonders for you and then disappears for three games. Or he gives you a brutal half-hour and disappears.. I'd sign [Marcus] Rashford before Luis Diaz. He gives me the option to play as a number nine."

Luis Diaz has been named as a target for Barcelona for a while now and has enjoyed a brilliant season with Liverpool this time out. The Colombia international has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season as the Reds won the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Rashford was also strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in January but joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United. He has made 17 appearances for Unai Emery's side, contributing four goals and six assists.

