Manchester United star rejected astronomical offer from Neymar's Al Hilal in January - Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was reportedly made an 'astronomical' offer to join Al Hilal in the 2024 January transfer window.

Mufcmpb reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Fernades rejected the gargantuan offer from Al Hilal. They did not provide any other details of the sums involved in the proposed deal.

Al Hilal have made some big moves in the 2023-24 season's transfer windows. They signed Neymar, Malcolm, Ruben Neves, Alesksandr Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Renan Lodi, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Bono from various clubs across Europe.

Al Hilal are unbeaten this season and currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League table, with 53 points after 19 games, seven ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's second-placed Al Nassr.

As for Bruno Fernandes, the Portuguese midfielder was made club captain at Manchester United ahead of the 2023-24 season. He has registered seven goals and six assists in 30 games for the Red Devils.

Overall, United are struggling this season. They have crashed out of the EFL Cup and the Champions League and are currently seventh in the Premier League table.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag urges team to fix mistakes after 4-3 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United won a thrilling contest at the Molineux on February 1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Red Devils rode a late stoppage time winner from youngster Kobbie Mainoo to seal a 4-3 win.

Speaking after the pulsating win, manager Erik ten Hag focused on the defensive lapses and said (via Guardian):

“We should have managed the situation better. For the penalty, they beat our press and it was similar to the second goal we conceded in Newport. We have to hammer this out of the team and such mistakes cannot happen."

He added:

"What is asked in that moment is leadership on the pitch and it cannot be that that is happening and that we are conceding such goals. I have mixed feelings but I was very pleased with the team performance and some individual performances from our side.”

United's next game is against West Ham United on Sunday, February 4.

