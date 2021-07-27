Manchester United star rejects move to Barcelona - reports

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has turned down a move to Barcelona. The Dutchman is reportedly keen to fight for his place at Old Trafford this season.

As per a report in Goal, Donny van de Beek has rejected a possible switch to Barcelona this season. The former Ajax star was offered an escape route but he has decided to stay at the Premier League club.

Donny van de Beek - Dutch excellence 🇳🇱💫



Whether he stays or not he’s been a joy to watch pic.twitter.com/pQovjtpFJI — Sparks_Utd🇵🇸 (@Sparks_Utd) July 20, 2021

Danny van de Beek was signed from Ajax last summer but he hardly featured for Manchester United. He started just 4 matches in the Premier League while making 15 other appearances.

Barcelona are keen on signing a midfielder this summer and were keen on getting Gini Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool man was available on a free transfer and had agreed terms with the club. However, PSG swooped in at the last moment and snapped him up.

'Manchester United players do not trust Donny van de Beek'

Earlier this year, Mark Hughes surprisingly claimed Donny van de Beekm was not playing regularly because of his teammates. The former Manchester United and Chelsea player added the Red Devils' players were not trusting the Dutchman on the ball. He told talkSPORT:

"You just sense... it looks like they don't trust him with the ball yet. When the likes of Fred and Matic look up and they see Rashford, they see Martial, they see Greenwood, who is still a young player but has great talent, it's like they defer to them, their first thought is to pass to them."

"Van de Beek, I haven't seen a great deal of movement, I haven't seen little movements to get in pockets of space, even though you suspect that's the player he is and those are the areas he wants to work in."

"He's been disappointing again. He's playing for Manchester United, a huge club, he's got to show more than he's showing at the moment. Yeah you want to give the boy a chance, and he probably feels a bit aggrieved that he hasn't had a run of games, he's probably feeling a bit hard done by."

Donny van de Beek back in training! pic.twitter.com/ln2UaAHyqK — Ole Gunnar Solskjær Extra (@OleExtra) July 26, 2021

Manchester United are yet to sign a midfielder this summer but have signed Jadon Sancho. They have agreed a deal for Raphael Varane as well, and a medical is expected this week.

