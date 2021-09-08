Manchester United star rejects new contract amidst uncertainty over future - Reports

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly rejected a new contract extension, according to ESPN. Lingard is unsure about his game time at Old Trafford and has therefore refused to sign an extension on his current contract.

Jesse Lingard rekindled his form last season whilst on loan at West Ham United. Seeing that, Manchester United decided to keep Lingard in the squad and rejected multiple transfer offers from various clubs across Europe. However, the 28-year-old winger is not keen on signing a new deal with Manchester United as he is still not guaranteed to feature in most games.

According to the aforementioned source, Lingard is keen to play regular football. He wants to earn a place in the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after narrowly missing out on Euro 2020. The 28-year-old winger wants assurances from Manchester United regarding his game time before committing to a new deal.

As things stand, Jesse Lingard has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract. If a solution does not come up quickly, the former West Ham winger will be able to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer come next summer.

Jesse Lingard is ready to run down his current contract with Manchester United if he isn't assured by the club that he is in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future plans.



[The Times] pic.twitter.com/yAQRJV1Mpn — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 7, 2021

So far Jesse Lingard has made just one substitute appearance for Manchester United this season. He came off the bench in their 1-1 draw against Southampton. The 28-year-old winger has increased competition at the club following the summer signings of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jesse Lingard had a great international break with England. The Manchester United man netted twice against Andorra in a resounding 4-0 win for the Three Lions.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with his new Manchester United teammates for the first time

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained with his new Manchester United team-mates for the first time since his summer move from Juventus. The 36-year-old forward looks set to make his second United debut this weekend against Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo looked sharp in training and should be in great shape for the weekend.

The Red Devils have so far made a decent start to their Premier League campaign having amassed seven points from their opening three games. Manchester United have a relatively easy run of games in September. It will be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo to get used to his new surroundings.

Also Read

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

Edited by Diptanil Roy