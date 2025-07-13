Manchester United star rejects offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Reports

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has rejected the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, as per The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath. Despite reportedly holding initial talks with the Saudi Pro League club, Garnacho has allegedly opted to prioritize continuing his career in Europe.
Alejandro Garnacho no longer appears to have a future at Manchester United, despite once being touted as a potential superstar in the making. The 21-year-old struggled for consistency last season, garnering 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.
The Argentina international was dropped from the starting XI ahead of the Europa League final last season, leading to him and his brother reacting negatively against manager Ruben Amorim. The latter subsequently informed Garnacho to find a new club at the end of the season.
Even though Garnacho is contracted with the Red Devils until 2028, he is expected to depart the club this summer. United reportedly want a transfer fee between £50 and £60 million to sanction his sale.
Alejandro Garnacho reportedly held talks with Al-Nassr to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League. However, he has rejected their offer due to his willingness to remain in Europe. He has also been linked with a move to Napoli, Chelsea, and Aston Villa in recent weeks.
"He was a different footballer" - When Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho admitted he was different from Cristiano Ronaldo
Amid reports of Alejandro Garnacho rejecting the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, the 21-year-old once admitted he was different from his idol.
During a press conference in May, earlier this year, the Argentine justified his statement, highlighting the difference between Manchester United when Cristiano Ronaldo was at his peak and the club today. He stated (via GOAL):
“I’m not focused on the numbers. I think when Cristiano played here, he was a different footballer, [they were] a different type of games."
Garnacho played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United in 2022, sharing the pitch a total of six times across all competitions. They also had a joint goal participation of one, with Ronaldo providing the assist during their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League.