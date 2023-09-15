Manchester United star could be reunited with former teammate Fred if move to Turkish club goes through - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay could reunite with Fred at Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Turkish outlet Takvim (via TEAMTalk) reports that Fenerbahce are considering a late approach for McTominay. The Turkish transfer window closes today (September 15) meaning Sarı Kanaryalar could still secure a deal for the Scotland international.

McTominay has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United as of late, dropping out of Erik ten Hag's first-team plans. The Scot has made just two substitute appearances so far this season amounting to seven minutes of action.

The 26-year-old's chances at game time at Old Trafford have been further jeopardized by the arrival of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. He joins a midfield also boasting the likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Mason Mount.

The Red Devils have recently done business with Fenerbahce, selling Fred to the Turkish Super Lig side for €10 million plus €5 million in add-ons. Meanwhile, Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir headed in the opposite direction in a €5 million.

Thus, the aforementioned source claims that Ismail Kartal's side could take advantage of the growing relationship between the two clubs. McTominay is said to be an attractive proposition due to his versatility.

The United academy graduate can play both in a defensive midfield role and more in attack. He performs the latter role for Scotland and has embraced it recently, sitting second in the Euro 2024 qualifying goalscoring charts with six goals in five games.

McTominay has two years left on his contract and Manchester United rejected a £30 (€35 million) bid for him from West Ham United in the summer. He has bagged 19 goals and five assists in 211 games at Old Trafford.

Roy Keane claimed Scott McTominay and Fred weren't good enough to play for Manchester United

The former Red Devils teammates were criticized by Roy Keane.

McTominay and Fred formed a partnership known to Manchester United as 'McFred'. It was a divisive one with many blaming the club's difficult spell in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era on their continued midfield alliance.

Neither had won a trophy with the Red Devils together until winning the Carabao Cup last season. The duo started that campaign as Ten Hag's midfield duo but that quickly changed once Casemiro arrived from Real Madrid.

Roy Keane called both of them out when United suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion to start the season. He claimed that neither were good enough to play for his former club, telling Sky Sports:

"The decision-making and the football intelligence, in particular from Fred - and I've said this for a long time - Fred and McTominay are not good enough. They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top."

Ten Hag has been making plenty of changes to his squad since his appointment in May 2022. Fred has already departed with Amrabat arriving as his replacement and it may not be too long until McTominay is also shown the door.