Manchester United star's agent holds talks with 3 Turkish clubs as Erik ten Hag wants him to leave immediately: Reports

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial's agent is reportedly holding talks with Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Galatasaray as Erik ten Hag has decided he wants the Frenchman sold.

Turkish journalist Ahmet Konanc (via mufcMPB) reports that Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley is in Turkey holding discussions with the aforementioned clubs. The French forward looks set to depart Old Trafford as he has just six months left on his contract.

Ten Hag has decided he wants the 28-year-old to leave Manchester United this month. He no longer considers him part of his squad. It's claimed that talks between Lamboley and Fenerbahce are ongoing, per Turkish newspaper Fanatik.

Martial has endured fitness issues this season, missing four of the Red Devils' Premier League games. He's also dropped down the pecking order following Rasmus Hojlund's arrival, starting seven of 19 games across competitions, with two goals and as many assists.

Manchester United are keen to obtain a fee for the France international given his contract expires in June. His injury record has been a massive hindrance during his spell at Old Trafford.

Martial joined the club from AS Monaco in 2015 for €60 million, making him the world's most expensive teenager at that time. He's gone on to score 90 goals and provided 55 assists in 317 appearances.

Dwight Yorke tells Manchester United to part ways with Anthony Martial

Dwight Yorke is adamant Anthony Martial should leave.

Dwight Yorke has given a grim verdict on Martial's time at Manchester United, urging the club to sell him rather than loan him out. The iconic former Red Devils striker told Footy Accumulators:

"Martial has been at the club since 2015 and, though he looked promising at the start, he hasn't offered too much. (He's) 28-years-old, and you don't let players that age go out on loan! That's supposed to be the peak of your career, and no elite team would loan their best players. The moment that happens, the moment your career is in trouble.”

Martial reportedly sits on £250,000 per week at Manchester United, making him the club's joint-fourth highest earner, per SalarySport.

Yorke touched on this while insisting it was time he left Old Trafford:

"There's always a way to get rid of players like that. I understand the wage debate, but there are ways around that. Martial shouldn't be at Man United anymore."

The Red Devils frontman was tipped to become a future superstar when he arrived in English football nine years ago. But, a disastrous injury record has plagued his career and it looks as though his time at United is coming to an end.