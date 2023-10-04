Manchester United star's starting position in jeopardy due to below par performances this season - Reports

Marcus Rashford's place in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United starting XI is reportedly under threat.

The Mirror reports that there are growing concerns at United regarding Rashford's nosedive this season. He entered the 2023-24 campaign off a stellar 2022-23 showing, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

However, the 25-year-old has battled to replicate that performance in the ongoing season. He's managed just one goal and three assists in nine matches across competitions.

One member of Ten Hag's coaching staff has raised concerns over Rashford's body language and decision-making. This was displayed during Manchester United's 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 3).

Rashford was one-on-one with Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera but opted to try and play in Bruno Fernandes with a tame pass. The Red Devils forward may have fired towards goal during his excellent run of form last season.

The England superstar signed a new five-year deal in June worth around a staggering £375,000-a-week. However, his disappointing start to the season has led to concerns behind the scenes and there is a feeling he's struggling to justify being a regular starter.

Ten Hag boasts plenty of attacking options should he decide to drop Rashford including Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Antony. The latter made his first appearance since taking a leave of absence amid a police investigation against Galatasaray last night.

Rasmus Hojlund talks up his budding partnership with Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford

Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford connected for the Red Devils' opener.

Rashford did provide an assist for Rasmus Hojlund's opener in the loss to Galatasaray. The Manchester United superstar sent a excellent cross toward the tall Dane who headed home.

It was a sign that the attacking duo may flourish together although they are still learning one another's game. Hojlund alluded to this when touching on the first of his brace at Old Trafford on Tuesday night (via MUTV):

"If we talk about Marcus, we try to talk to each other and he knows I'm going to be there. He knows I can keep up with his pace when we go on the counter and we saw a glimpse of that today."

Hojlund has made a promising start to his Manchester United career since joining from Serie A side Atalanta in the summer for £72 million. He's bagged three goals in seven games across competitions.

Rashford has somewhat lacked a consistent center-forward partner to help ease the goalscoring burden on himself. His new Danish teammate looks to be the long-term center-forward the Red Devils have long been looking for.