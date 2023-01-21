Manchester United star set for LaLiga loan despite impressing with first team - Reports

Manchester United's young winger, Facundo Pellistri, is on the verge of a move to Spanish side Valencia.

According to the Italian website CalcioMercato.it (via SportWitness), contacts between the two clubs have been ongoing in recent days. It appears that the deal is close to being finalized.

It remains unclear whether this will be a loan or permanent transfer at this point in time. However, speculation suggests that Pellistri's move may be an initial loan with an option for Valencia to make the move permanent in the future.

Pellistri has had a limited role in Manchester United's season so far, making only one appearance in an FA Cup clash against Charlton Athletic under coach Erik ten Hag.

However, his potential has sparked interest from clubs around the world, most notably Flamengo, who have advanced talks with the player.

Despite this, it appears Manchester United would prefer to keep him closer to home. Following his loan spell at Alavés last season, it is rumored that he could be on the move again, this time returning to Spain for Valencia.

Facundo Pellistri is a highly sought-after prospect, and at the ripe age of 21, he has an exciting future ahead of him. With this move to Valencia FC in La Liga, Pellistri will be looking to gain more playing time and experience so as to further develop his game.

It will be interesting to see how he adjusts in Spain's top-flight division as well as how much playing time he earns with Los Che over the course of the season.

Manchester United to face Arsenal without the services of Casemiro

Manchester United will have to play their match against Arsenal without their midfielder Casemiro after he received his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace.

The former Real Madrid star has become one of the most important players for the club, and United face an uphill battle as they visit the league leaders this weekend.

Casemiro has been vital to United since his arrival in the summer and has recently helped the team win nine matches in a row. The Brazilian got booked for blocking a former United forward, Wilfried Zaha, in defense of his team, as they hoped to make it 10 wins. However, their streak was broken by a draw against Palace.

Despite Casemiro's absence, Manchester United look like a team reborn and will hope to get a result. Arsenal have been in fantastic form all season, but their only loss came against United, in a game when Casemiro did not play.

In a match that has huge ramifications for the title race, both teams will hope to get all three points as they aim to have something to celebrate at the end of the campaign. This is the first time in a long while that a fixture between the sides has had such significance.

