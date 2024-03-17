Manchester United star set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season - Reports

According to a report from Football Transfers, Christian Eriksen is set to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils will let the Danish midfielder go If they receive an "acceptable and satisfactory" offer for him. His contract runs until 2025, but they can get some money from his exit if he leaves this summer, rather than leave on a free transfer next summer.

United manager Erik Ten Hag has talked about Eriksen's potential transfer openly. In an interview with Viaplay Sport Netherlands, he revealed that the Dane was still a part of his squad, saying (via The People's Person):

“He will certainly still be very important for us. His qualities are progressive passing, and we will really need that in this competition. For the rest, he’s just waiting for his chance."

Ten Hag continued:

"No player is satisfied with a reserve role, not even him. That is also unhealthy if you are satisfied with it. Sure, he doesn’t like this, and he knows he has to wait. But he can’t wait anymore, he just wants to play.”

Eriksen hasn't been a consistent starter this season. In the Premier League, he made just nine starts and was substituted out in seven of them. There isn't much place for Eriksen to play since Mason Mount is back from injury and youngster Kobbie Mainoo is becoming more and more of a key player.

Manchester United set their sights on Barcelona's left-back Alejandro Balde

According to Express (via Manchester Evening News), Manchester United have set their transfer target on Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde. This coincides with Barcelona's financial troubles, which have sparked rumors that the team may sell important players to get money.

Despite the promise he has shown so far, Alejandro Balde has been identified as a player that the club may consider selling to boost its budget. With 28 appearances for Barca this season, the 20-year-old full-back is seen as a talent for the future. However, he has four years remaining on his contract, which will help Barca demand a high price from the Red Devils for his services.

Manchester United are having problems of their own, especially at left-back. Due to his frequent injuries, Luke Shaw has left a void in the team, missing over 20 games this season so far. Tyrell Malacia hasn't played at all this season either due to long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Sergio Reguilon, who was brought in on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer as a stopgap, left Old Trafford in January.