Manchester United star set to sign 5-year contract extension at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to sign a new five-year deal with the Red Devils.

The Portuguese midfielder has not hit the heights of his first two seasons at Old Trafford so far this season. He has scored nine goals and contributed six assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

This has coincided with Manchester United's current tumultuous period as they will go a fifth season without a trophy. They also look to be on the brink of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season. They currently sit sixth in the league table, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

But according to O Jogo (via StrettyNews) talks between United and the player's agent are progressing and should reach a successful conclusion soon.

Fernandes, 27, joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon back in 2020 for £56.7 million. He came with a glowing reputation as one of Primeira Liga's top midfielders. But none of the Old Trafford faithful could have envisioned the huge impact he would have upon arriving at the Premier League club.

In his first season at the club, the midfielder scored eight goals and contributed seven assists in 14 Premier League appearances.

He followed that up with a remarkable second season, where he scored 18 goals whilst contributing 11 assists in 37 EPL games.

But the Red Devils' dismal campaign this term has seen him encounter problems in front of goal.

There were reports from El Nacional and other outlets linking Fernandes to a move to Barcelona.

However, he was quick to shoot down those rumors, saying (via GOAL):

"And I thought the new year only started a few days ago, yet we’re already on April 1! Or is this once again just bad journalism?”

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive Or is it once again just bad journalism?" [ Bruno Fernandes on the Barcelona link via Instagram: "And I thought we had changed the year a few days ago and after all we are already on April 1stOr is it once again just bad journalism?" [ @Icarus07_ Bruno Fernandes on the Barcelona link via Instagram: "And I thought we had changed the year a few days ago and after all we are already on April 1st 😂 Or is it once again just bad journalism?" [@Icarus07_] https://t.co/K4eMWwky9O

Bruno Fernandes could return to his usual best next season under a new Manchester United manager

Fernandes may fire back into form for Manchester United next campaign

The Red Devils are set to appoint a new manager ahead of next summer, with current interim Ralf Rangnick heading into a consultancy role.

According to ESPN, United interviewed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag earlier this month. The Dutch manager seems to have moved ahead of former frontrunner Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Under a permanent manager with a specific plan, we may see Fernandes flourish.

There has been much criticism of the Portuguese midfielder this season for his haphazard performances.

Often he can be guilty of trying to find the first break. But it doesn't help in building out an attack when he's blasting the ball over the top at the first opportunity.

Under a tactician like ten Hag, Fernandes may gain an understanding of playing with caution. This could reap the rewards for him to become an integral part to the attacking philosophy the Dutchman adopts.

Edited by Aditya Singh