Manchester United star set to be sold after training ground bust-up with teammate: Reports

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is set to be on his way out of Old Trafford after reports claimed that the player was involved in a training ground bust-up.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in 2020, has failed to cement his place in the starting lineup ever since his arrival from Primeira Liga side Porto for a fee of £13.6 million. He has made 50 appearances for Manchester United, registering one goal and eight assists in the process.

During the 2021-22 season, Telles underperformed in the last six weeks of the season when he stood in for injured left-back Luke Shaw. In the 26 matches he played last season, the Premier League club conceded 32 goals.

According to Mirror, Telles was involved in a scuffle with teenager Hannibal Mejbri last season, days after Manchester United's 4-0 humiliation at Brighton Hove and Albion in May. After a mistimed challenge, the pair clashed with one another and shocked team-mates had tried to calm the situation down. The report further claimed that then interim manager Ralf Rangnick was forced to abandon the training session.

Earlier, Telles also had a run-in with midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with footage emerging online of an argument involving midfielder Fred.

The footage was being filmed at the club's Carrington training ground for "A Day in the Life" video with Brazilian football marketing agency O Clube Football.

Hayters TV



Bruno Fernandes mocking



"You are here to play football, not to film it!" Bruno Fernandes mocking #MUFC team-mates Fred & Alex Telles

Fernandes was seemingly displeased with Telles and Fred's antics with the camera, shouting "stop being ballers" and "you are here to play football, not film it" at the pair.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are willing to entertain to offers for the services of Telles and four other players, namely Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe. However, the club are yet to receive any offers for these players at this stage.

Manchester United agree deal to sign Tyrell Malacia according to Fabrizio Romano

Adding depth to the left-back position, the Red Devils have secured a deal to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia for an initial fee in the region of £13 million.

Fabrizio Romano



OL deal hijacked, as revealed on Tuesday - now confirmed. Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement reached on personal terms, waiting to sign the contracts soon for €15m plus €2m add-ons to Feyenoord. Malacia will be first signing of ten Hag era.

Malacia, 22, emerged as a transfer target last month after the club swooped in to hijack a deal from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. The left-back shot to prominence after helping Feyenoord reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final last season.

With Luke Shaw suffering from injuries and Alex Telles potentialy on his way out, Malacia is expected to be get some game time under new head coach Erik ten Hag.

