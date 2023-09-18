Manchester United star stormed out of Old Trafford within just minutes after final whistle during defeat to Brighton: Reports

Harry Maguire reportedly stormed out of Old Trafford shortly after Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, September 16.

According to Football Insider, Maguire was spotted leaving down the tunnel and exiting the stadium just 15 minutes following the end of the game. The 30-year-old was an unused substitute in the defeat amid a period of difficulty. It was Erik ten Hag's side's third loss of the season.

Maguire's future at Manchester United was the subject of intense speculation during the summer. He was stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy by manager Ten Hag ahead of the start of the season, and many expected it to spell the end of his time at the club.

However, that didn't happen as the veteran defender turned down a move to West Ham United. Ten Hag claimed that he was happy for Harry Maguire to stay. But, the England international is behind the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

The former Leicester City defender has been handed just one 23-minute substitute appearance this season. His quick exit from Old Trafford will only fuel talk of a potential departure from Manchester United soon.

Maguire has two years still left on his contract and has been at the club since 2019. He became the world's most expensive defender when United paid Leicester £80 million for his services.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defended Harry Maguire amid abuse

Harry Maguire has been under fire recently.

Ten Hag came to Maguire's defense when asked about the abuse the England international had been receiving of late. The veteran defender scored an unfortunate own goal in the Three Lions' 3-1 win over Scotland last week.

He was soon mocked by fans on social media and received criticism from many pundits. Some argued that Gareth Southgate was wrong to select him in his England squad due to his lack of game time.

Ten Hag gave his verdict on the abuse Maguire had been receiving and called it disrespectful. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I have said many times, it is disrespectful. He does not deserve it, he is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but it is how it works. Harry has to block this with good performances."

Maguire was Manchester United's captain for four years before Ten Hag's arrival. He was given the armband by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but his performances were under more scrutiny upon that appointment.

Bruno Fernandes has since replaced him as the Red Devils' new skipper perhaps taking the pressure off the Englishman. He is now waiting for an opportunity to try and break back into Ten Hag's first team plans.