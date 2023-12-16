Manchester United star suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea bug norovirus ahead of Liverpool clash - Reports

Manchester United could be without star forward Marcus Rashford for their trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17. The English forward looks set to miss out on the squad through a stomach bug.

Rashford has not had the best start to the season with the struggling Red Devils and has just two goals in 20 games across competitions this season. The 26-year-old was missing in action on Tuesday (December 12) as United fell to a home defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. They were consequently eliminated from the competition, finishing bottom of their group.

As per Goal, Rashford picked up the bug norovirus in midweek, leading to bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea, causing him to spend time on the sidelines. The forward has since returned to training but is not yet back at 100% fitness, and may be left out of the starting XI to face Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford's performances this season have attracted a great deal of scrutiny, as the Englishman has struggled to find his best form. He has scored two goals and provided an assist in 15 league appearances for Manchester United.

United boss Erik ten Hag will have a great deal of thinking to do, as his side will be without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended, against Liverpool. The manager will be keen to have Rashford back in the squad for the clash to provide experience and quality for the side.

Ten Hag will be hopeful of Rashford finding his form that saw him score 30 goals for the side across competitions last season. The Englishman was rewarded with a bumper contract extension in the summer but has not justified his new deal, as yet.

Manchester United struggling this season

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League this season, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool but their position on the table doesn't tell the entire story. The Red Devils have struggled greatly, often performing way below expectations.

Ten Hag's side were dumped out of Europe during the week, finishing bottom of a group that had Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and FC Copenhagen. The Red Devils accrued only four points in the group, losing four of their six games in the group.

United are also out of the Carabao Cup, having lost 3-0 to Newcastle United in the Round of 16. Their only chances of picking up silverware this season lie in the FA Cup, which is set to commence in January.