Manchester United star told he needs to leave club in order to gain minutes: Reports

Manchester United has reportedly informed Rasmus Hojlund that he will have to leave to play regularly this season. The Red Devils want to sell the Danish striker after the signing of Benjamin Sesko.

According to a report by Ben Jacobs, Hojlund is considering his options following Manchester United's decision. The striker wanted to stay and fight for his place and claimed earlier this summer that he was not afraid of competition. He said (via The Guardian);

"The most important [thing] for me is to keep working hard and stay focused and then we'll see what happens. My plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot. Competition is fine with me, it sharpens me. I'm more than ready."

The report adds that the Red Devils are looking to sell the striker for £40 million and prefer a straight sale over a loan. AC Milan are ready to match the asking price, but want the Danish star on loan for the season with an option to buy.

Manchester United signed Hojlund in 2023 for a reported £72 million from Atalanta. The striker has scored just 26 times in his 96 matches for the Red Devils, with just four goals coming in the 32 Premier League games last season.

Former Manchester United star wanted Rasmus Hojlund earlier this year

Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten earlier this year and warned Rasmus Hojlund that he had no future at Manchester United. He predicted a possible loan this summer, but did not see the Danish star getting more chances at Old Trafford. He said:

"I don't believe Rasmus Højlund has a future at Man United. I think he's done at the club. It might start as a loan move, but I find it hard to see him returning. If I had to sum up Højlund's time at Man United, the headline would be that it's been a disappointing stint for him."

"His first season was somewhat acceptable if you look at the number of goals across all competitions, but he never got into a good consistent rhythm, and this season has been well below par – for both him and the club. I'm sure he's disappointed himself, but that doesn't mean he can't go on to have a great career. It probably just won't be at Man United – at least not right now."

Manchester United signed Mathus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko this summer to bolster their attack after scoring just 44 goals in the 38 Premier League matches last season.

