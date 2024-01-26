Manchester United star unwilling to leave club in January despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly indicated that he doesn't plan on leaving the club this month amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The experienced midfielder finds himself on the sidelines as he has been troubled by injuries this season.

Real Madrid won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018 with Casemiro in midfield. Manchester United wanted such experience and quality in their midfield, and they paid around £70 million to sign him in 2022.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the tough-tackling Brazilian star has shown flashes of his quality but hasn't won over all his doubters. New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was said to have been baffled by the decision of the club to sign Casemiro for such a hefty fee at his age.

The 31-year-old has four goals in just 12 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season and has performed well for the side. The Premier League outfit are, however, looking at younger players to replace him, and have been linked with Benfica starlet João Neves and Ederson.

Sources at HITC have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to help Al-Nassr recruit the midfielder this month. Ronaldo's side are interested in taking the Brazil international to the Kingdom, but Casemiro isn't keen to move.

The experienced midfield star is contracted to the Red Devils until 2026 and has an option to extend his contract for another year. He is aiming to play his first game since November when his side face Newport County away in the FA Cup on Sunday, January 28.

Al-Nassr return to Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo, Telles deals

Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al-Nassr are happy to do business with Manchester United following their previous successful transactions in the last year. They want to sign Casemiro from the Red Devils, seeing as manager Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the Brazilian midfielder with someone younger.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo terminated his contract with Manchester United in 2022. He then joined Al-Nassr immediately after the transfer window opened, in what has been a major turning point for Saudi football. The 38-year-old Portuguese superstar has 20 goals in 18 league games this season and leads the goalscoring charts in Saudi.

Another former Manchester United player, who joined Al-Nassr is Alex Telles, moving last summer. The Brazilian left-back has two goals and two assists in 14 league matches this season.

The pursuit of Casemiro comes as Al-Nassr want to sign big names in midfield, something their rivals have in abundance. They sit in second place in the league behind Al-Hilal and would look to strengthen their squad to beat their rivals to the title.