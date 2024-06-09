Manchester United star unwilling to link up with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce despite interest from Turkish giants - Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly not interested in reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce this summer. The Turkish giants are interested in the Englishman, who seemingly has no future at Old Trafford.

The Sun reports Greenwood is reluctant to link up with Mourinho at Istanbul. The Turkish Super Lig outfit are one of several European clubs eyeing the English attacker after his loan spell at Getafe ended.

Greenwood, 22, caught the eye with 10 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions. He was a fan favorite at the Estadio Coliseum, but Azulones are unlikely to be able to afford him.

Trending

Manchester United sent him out on loan after deciding not to reinstate him into the first team. He was acquitted of sexual assault-related charges after key witnesses withdrew from the case.

Mourinho was appointed Fenerbahce manager last week and plans to rebuild Sari Kanaryalar. The Portuguese coach has his sights set on several European talents, including the United attacker.

Greenwood, who was 16, was a member of Mourinho's Red Devils' squad during pre-season in 2018. The club's academy graduate was emerging as an exciting talent.

Fenerbahce looks set to miss out on Greenwood, who has a year left on his contract. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the forward.

"Bring him to train" - Nicky Butt on Jose Mourinho's admiration of Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Nicky Butt opened up on Jose Mourinho's Mason Greenwood demand.

Jose Mourinho was in charge of Manchester United from July 2016 to December 2018. He worked with a squad that blended experience with youth, which seemingly led him to take an interest in Greenwood.

The young Englishman played in the Red Devils' youth system. For the U23s, he scored five goals and two assists in eight games across competitions.

Nicky Butt was Manchester United's academy manager at the time, and he claims Mourinho approached him about Greenwood. He told The Athletic in 2021:

"He (Mourinho) would ask me which players I wanted to move up. He asked, ‘Who is this kid Greenwood?’ when Mason was 15. ‘Bring him to train with us’, and I said, ‘We can’t, because he’s at school and there are rules and regulations.’"

Expand Tweet

Greenwood didn't appear at senior level under Mourinho as the Portuguese departed before he broke onto the scene. He debuted in March 2019, aged 17, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a famous 3-1 comeback win (3-3 aggregate) against PSG in the UEFA Champions League last 16. He's made 129 senior appearances, posting 35 goals and 12 assists.