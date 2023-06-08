Manchester United star valued at around £40m wants to stay as only few teams can afford £190,000 a week wages: Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire reportedly wants to stay at the club amid potential suitors struggling to afford his £190,000 per week wages.

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell reports that Maguire's intentions are to remain with the Red Devils. The English defender's future is up in the air following a frustrating season at Old Trafford. He lacked game time, starting 16 of 31 games across competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been reported as potential destinations for Maguire this summer. However, his £190,000 per week wages are proving a stumbling block for sides looking to sign him. Manchester United's captain has two years left on his contract and is said to be valued at around £40 million.

Maguire joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in 2019 for a world-record £85 million fee for a defender. He has struggled during his time at Old Trafford with his performances under the microscope due to his enormous price tag.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season at Manchester United. He has been displaced by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, with Ten Hag preferring the duo.

Maguire won his first piece of silverware this past February since making the move to the Red Devils. Ten Hag's side won the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final.

However, the English defender watched the majority of that final on the substitutes' bench before coming on for the final two minutes. He jointly lifted the trophy with vice-captain Bruno Fernandes and many anticipate the Portuguese midfielder will take the armband if Maguire leaves this summer.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho hails Aaron Wan-Bissaka as best one-on-one defender in world football

Wan-Bissaka has returned to his best this season.

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has heaped praise on teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Argentine winger claims the English right-back to be the best one versus one defender in the world. He told the Premier League's official YouTube channel:

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka, probably defending one vs one he is the best in the world, for me. He goes to the floor, he’s fast too so he’s difficult.”

Wan-Bissaka has been transformed by Ten Hag this season after falling out of favor during the previous campaign. There was uncertainty over the defender's future but he has come back into the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances across competitions, keeping many of the Premier League's highly-regarded wingers at bay. None more so than Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma when the two sides met in the FA Cup semifinal in April.

He won six of as many ground duels, made one interception, and two tackles during the victory over Brighton at Wembley. Meanwhile, Mitoma was kept at bay, completing three of five dribble attempts and managing just one shot which was off target.

