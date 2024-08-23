Manchester United star has verbal agreement with Red Devils over Real Madrid transfer in future: Reports

New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro is reported to have an agreement with the club to join Real Madrid in the future. The young centre-back moved to the Red Devils in a deal worth £52 million this summer.

Yoro was also targeted by Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool, but United won the race for the 18-year-old.

Real Madrid had hoped to sign the Frenchman on a free, similar to how they roped in Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe. Lille, however, wanted an outright sale to ease their financial troubles.

According to Defensa Central (via Fichajes), Yoro has a verbal agreement with his new club to let him join Los Blancos in a couple of seasons, subject to certain conditions being met.

One of the conditions agreed upon by the player and the club is said to be Real Madrid matching the transfer fee that the English giants paid Lille for Yoro.

"Signing for Manchester United is an incredible honor" - Real Madrid target Leny Yoro

Yoro's Manchester United career got off to a horrible start as he suffered an injury in a pre-season friendly. The Frenchman had to undergo surgery to address the issue and will be sidelined for around three months.

Yoro was effusive in his praise for the club after signing for the Red Devils in the summer. He highlighted that he was impressed by the clear plan laid out in front of him for his development at the club.

"Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour," Yoro said after joining the club (via BBC).

"Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family," he continued.

He highlighted that at 18 years of age, he is yet to reach his potential and lauded the club as the ideal destination to help him achieve his ambitions.

"I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started," Yoro concluded.

Manchester United are currently reeling from a defensive injury crisis and fans are eagerly waiting to see their young defender in action.

