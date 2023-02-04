Manchester United star on the verge of signing new contract until 2028 - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of tying down youngster Alejandro Garnacho to a long-term contract that will see him stay at the club until 2028. The Argentine winger's current contract with the club runs down in 2024 but his recent performances have forced the board to act quickly.

According to Spanish publication AS, Manchester United and Garnacho's entourage have agreed upon terms for a fresh contract. As per the report, the teenager will put pen to paper on a five-year deal until 2028.

Garnacho has scored three and assisted six goals in 20 appearances for the Manchester United first team this term. He has become an integral part of Erik ten Hag's plans and is the second-choice left-winger at the club behind Marcus Rashford.

The recent development comes at the perfect time for the Red Devils as they prepare for the business end of the season. They are currently active in all four competitions and will want all their players to take the field with confidence.

Tying down Garnacho to a longer contract will give the youngster a much-needed boost, and it only makes sense given the form that he has shown this term.

United signed the 18-year-old from Atletico Madrid's youth side in 2020 for a sum of €465,000.

"He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho following the winger's game-changing performance against Premier League defending champions Manchester City last month.

He came off the bench to assist Marcus Rashford's winner and help Manchester United complete a 2-1 win.

"He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having - he beats players one-on-one," Ten Hag said after the match.

"But he’s learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how to do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground and you see how he’s acting as a team player and with his individual skills that can make the difference."

Ten Hag also went on to acknowledge that the youngster still had a lot of room for improvement. He said:

"Also for him, it’s to keep going in the process. It’s not done. There is a lot to come. There is a lot of room for improvement with him but he can help, he can contribute on the highest level already and I’m really happy.

"It’s a bonus for us as a club that you bring in young players and they can come not only into the squad but the team and I think that is a part of our project that has to contribute to our success."

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Manchester United want Garnacho to be the image on which to cement the development of the club in South America [ @Manu_Sainz Manchester United want Garnacho to be the image on which to cement the development of the club in South America [@Manu_Sainz] https://t.co/jSoSBhcEwV

Manchester United and Garnacho will next be in action in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Saturday, February 4.

