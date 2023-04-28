Manchester United star wants loan move to former club due to his struggles with the Red Devils this season - Reports

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly keen on a loan move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho joined the Red Devils for around £73 million in 2021. However, since his move, the youngster has failed to impress. He has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 71 games since his arrival at Old Trafford. Sancho has scored six goals and has provided two assists in 33 games this season.

The Englishman, however, suffered from mental and physical health issues during the 2022-23 campaign. Despite manager Erik ten Hag managing personalized training in the Netherlands for the player, Sancho hasn't quite found his form for Manchester United.

While he got on the scoresheet in the Red Devils' most recent 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, fans expect much more from the winger.

According to German outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung, he is now looking to move back to Dortmund next season. The Englishman established himself as one of the best youngsters in world football during his time at Dortmund. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 matches for the German club.

A loan move back to Dortmund could perhaps benefit Sancho and rejuvenate his career. He is well aware with the Bundesliga as well.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about Jadon Sancho's performance against Tottenham

Jadon Sancho scored a great goal against Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Thursday, April 27. He received the ball on the left wing and ran at the Spurs defense, unleashing a brilliant shot past Fraser Forster.

The winger provided a few other moments of a scare for Forster's goal as well. While Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw, it was a much-improved display from Sancho.

As Manchester United prepare to take on Aston Villa in their next game in the Premier League, Ten Hag was asked about Sancho's performance against Spurs. The Dutchman said (via United's website):

"He scored a great goal. I think he had to score another one. But yeah, we had quite a good performance, but we lose control and also in the pressing before half-time I already said about the defence organisation of [the] left side wasn't great, the cooperation wasn't great over that side and I hoped also to improve that."

United take on Villa next in a Premier League home clash on April 30. The Red Devils are fourth in the league with 60 points from 31 games. Villa, meanwhile, are sixth with 54 points from 33 games.

