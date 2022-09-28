Manchester United star went partying with opponents after 2-0 defeat on international duty - Reports

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was seen partying after France's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Denmark on Sunday (September 25), according to Danish outlet BT (via Get French Football News).

France narrowly avoided relegation to League B in the UEFA Nations League as they finished just one point ahead of fourth-placed Austria. The reigning world champions picked up just five points from their six Nations League games and ended their campaign with a 2-0 loss in Copenhagen.

Despite their defeat, Varane alongside French teammate Olivier Giroud was seen partying at the Museo nightclub. The pair were also joined by Danish defender Simon Kjaer. A third French player is also said to have joined the party-goers.

According to the aforementioned source, the Museo nightclub is a popular destination for football players whilst they are in Copenhagen. Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric was also seen at the same nightclub when Croatia visited Denmark for their UEFA Nations League fixture earlier this year.

It is worth mentioning that France were the defending champions of the UEFA Nations League. Les Bleus, however, had no chance of defending their title this time around. France finished third in their group and only managed to win one out of their six games. They ended the group stages having accumulated just five points.

It is not the most ideal preparation for France heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as defending champions. Didier Deschamps' side have been drawn alongside Australia, Tunisia and Denmark yet again in Group D of the tournament.

Despite Varane's off-field antics, the Manchester United defender is expected to be a part of France's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Raphael Varane has reclaimed his place back in the Manchester United starting XI

Raphael Varane started the first two games of the new Premier League season on the bench for Manchester United. The Red Devils, however, lost of those games, first against Brighton & Hove Albion and then a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Since then, new manager Erik ten Hag has decided to drop club captain Harry Maguire to the bench. He has paired Varane alongside new signing Lisandro Martinez.

Since Martinez and Varane formed a defensive partnership, Manchester United have won all four of their league games this season. They have only conceded two goals in the process and have registered important wins against both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the standings, having amassed 12 points from their first six Premier League games.

