Manchester United stars furious with club over treatment of ex-player as new signing struggles to find form: Reports 

According to The Sun (via Daily Mirror), Manchester United players are not happy with David de Gea's exit from the club amid Andre Onana's poor start to life at Old Trafford.

De Gea was released as a free agent on June 30 after 12 years with the club. During his time at the club, he made 545 appearances across all competitions and kept 190 clean sheets. He also won eight major trophies during that time, including one Premier League title.

The Spaniard was a popular member of the Manchester United dressing room last season. He kept 17 clean sheets in the Premier League, winning the Golden Glove as the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Moreover, De Gea was named the Players' Player of the Year four times at the club. Despite his credentials, Erik ten Hag decided to let him go as he wanted a shot-stopper who was also adept at distributing the ball - a trait De Gea struggled with.

Manchester United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan this summer for £47 million but the 27-year-old has yet to impress the Old Trafford faithful. He has conceded 14 goals from six games and made a blunder during the club's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on September 20, enabling Leroy Sane to break the deadlock.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gives verdict on Manchester United ahead of PL clash

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany gave his thoughts on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Saturday, September 23.

The Clarets are currently 19th in the league, having accumulated just a point after four games. However, they will be fancying their chances against the Red Devils who are also struggling so far this campaign. United are currently 13th in the table with just six points in five games.

Kompany said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have been at a big club when you lose a couple and the pressure can mount. Our focus is on the pitch. We're not busy with what's happening with the other team. It doesn't concern us. I have to manage our team and our performances. We're a calm camp, a place where there's something exciting ahead of us and we want to build on that momentum."

He added:

"What is happening elsewhere is not really our concern. When you're at a top club, you're always one loss away from a crisis, it's not just United, it's every top club. Being a manager is no different to being a manager in any other environment.

"You always need time to adapt and improve. It's not just for Erik ten Hag, it's for all of us and one thing this manager has demonstrated is he's extremely capable. There's absolutely no doubting that."

Manchester United have a statistical advantage over Burnley, having lost just one of their last 15 games against the latter (D5 L9).