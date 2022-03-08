Manchester United stars left bemused by Ralf Rangnick's treatment of midfielder - Reports

Manchester United's players are reportedly shocked by Ralf Rangnick's treatment of Spanish midfielder Juan Mata. The 33-year-old has become an outcast at Old Trafford since the German took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November.

According to The Athletic, Juan Mata has been training quite well and does not have any fitness issues at the moment. He has, however, not been given the chance to play a single minute of Premier League football under Ralf Rangnick.

Juan Mata joined Manchester United from Chelsea in January 2014 for a then-club-record fee of £37.1 million. He has gone on to make 277 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 51 and assisting 47 goals. He has helped the club win an EFL Cup, an FA Cup, and a Europa League title.

Mata was initially a regular starter for Manchester United, but has had to do with a bit-part role lately. He made just 18 appearances for United in all competitions last season.

The Red Devils offered him a one-year contract extension last summer in the hope that he would provide cover for Bruno Fernandes and add some much-needed experience to the dressing room. He has, however, made just four appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Despite training well, Juan Mata hasn't found much game time under Rangnick and this treatment has bemused a number of the club's players.

Mata is expected to run down his contract with United, which is set to expire at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has reportedly received offers from multiple La Liga clubs, and is expected to return to Spain this summer.

Juan Mata could be one of a number of players to leave Manchester United this summer

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United could face a mass exodus this summer. The club are currently in turmoil on and off the pitch. Ralf Rangnick has reportedly fallen out with some United players who are believed to be considering their futures at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani have all entered the final four months of their contracts with United. Cavani and Juan Mata are unlikely to be offered contract extensions given their age and lack of involvement this season.

Pogba and Jesse Lingard, on the other hand, have rejected the chance to extend their respective deals with the club. According to The Sun, Juventus are interested in re-signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer.

West Ham are interested in signing Jesse Lingard permanently this summer as per Givemesport. The midfielder spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Hammers, during which he scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League games.

Dean Henderson is expected to leave United this summer as well. The goalkeeper has made just three appearances for the club in all competitions this season. Henderson has attracted interest from a few Premier League clubs.

