Manchester United stars notice how Ruben Amorim is closest to 2 players at Old Trafford as he plans to rebuild squad this summer: Reports

Manchester United players have observed that head coach Ruben Amorim, three months into his tenure, has formed the closest relationships with Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, the Manchester Evening News reported. While Amorim has maintained a professional distance from most of the squad, his natural camaraderie with his compatriots has not gone unnoticed in the dressing room.

Sources within the squad have noted that Amorim is not as close to most players as his predecessor, Erik ten Hag, had been.

Despite Ten Hag’s often gruff nature and public fallouts with star players, he had cultivated strong bonds with several squad members, particularly those he had previously worked with at Ajax.

He was also well-liked by academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, both of whom thrived under his management and played a crucial role in United’s FA Cup final triumph against Manchester City last season.

The players also appreciated the man-management of Ruud van Nistelrooy during his brief two-week caretaker stint in November.

A senior United player described Van Nistelrooy’s approach as "excellent," as per the aforementioned report, with Casemiro particularly valuing their fluent Spanish conversations. Van Nistelrooy’s short spell in charge left a positive impression, especially in contrast to Amorim’s more reserved approach.

Amorim said his mid-season arrival prevented him from forging deeper ties with Manchester United players

Amorim himself has acknowledged that his mid-season arrival at Manchester United, coupled with the club’s hectic schedule, has prevented him from forging deeper personal relationships with players.

Here's what he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Sometimes, that detail is really important. Pre-season, creating, spending three weeks together, creating something, and then you want to create something new with the players. I want them to know me in a different way, not always preparing the matches with stress. I think it’s really important and I think it’s the secret of teams."

With another squad overhaul expected this summer and several players, including Tyrell Malacia, Antony, and Marcus Rashford, leaving on loan in January, Amorim appears to be taking a pragmatic approach, choosing not to get too attached to the current group.

Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the United States in July, their third consecutive summer in America, could provide Amorim with the extended time he needs to strengthen relationships within the squad.

