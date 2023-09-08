Manchester United stars have no sympathy towards Jadon Sancho, fed up with his behavior: Reports

Manchester United players reportedly do not sympathize with Jadon Sancho after he was dropped by Erik ten Hag for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. They are said to be fed up with the Englishman's behavior and he is now facing a battle to win them over.

As per a report in ESPN, Sancho is going to face an uphill task at earning his place back at Manchester United. The players in the dressing room have had enough of the Englishman, as per a source close to the situation.

The issues started earlier this week after Sancho released a statement hitting back at Ten Hag. The manager had claimed that he dropped the former Borussia Dortmund player for not doing well in training.

However, the 23-year-old quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted that he was being made a scapegoat. He wrote:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

He added:

"All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

The £73 million signing has not managed to settle in well at Old Trafford since joining in 2021. He has scored 12 goals in 82 matches for the Red Devils, while assisting six times.

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho told to prove himself

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has hit out at Jadon Sancho and claimed that the player has not done anything to prove himself on the pitch. He added that the statement on social media was not the right way to go about things.

He told MyBettingSites:

"I definitely don't agree with Jadon Sancho. The best way to be a better person is to not talk out loudly and just do your things on the training ground. But not many players want to prove people wrong as it's easier to go on Social Media or go to your agent and cry. Jadon Sancho was brought in for a lot of money and he has never proved himself. I find what he did very weak and considering what Erik ten Hag has done for him it's rubbish."

Manchester United are back in action on September 16 when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion.