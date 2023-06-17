Manchester United star opens contract talks with Erik ten Hag keen on keeping him - Reports

Victor Lindelof has reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over signing a new contract.

The Sweden international is set to enter the final year of his contract at Old Trafford next month. According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag has been impressed by his performances in the past couple of months and is keen to keep him at the club.

Lindelof started the past nine Premier League games in the recently-concluded season, helping Manchester United secure a top-three finish. He is behind Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in the pecking order.

Lindelof nevertheless played an important role for Manchester United last season, making 35 appearances across competitions. Harry Maguire's future at the club remains uncertain.

Amidst this, the Red Devils would be wise to retain Lindelof, who has been a reliable servant to the club since joining them from SL Benfica in 2017. It remains to be seen what happens to his role at the club if Manchester United sign a quality centre-back this summer.

Napoli's Kim Min-jae is being pursued by the Red Devils, although they believe Bayern Munich could win that particular race. Lindelof, 28, won his first trophy at the club in February, when he lifted the EFL Cup, although he was an unused substitute.

The former Benfica centre-back played 83 minutes in the FA Cup final on June 3 against Manchester City but couldn't help his team avoid a 2-1 defeat.

What Erik ten Hag has said about Victor Lindelof's Manchester United displays

A late-season metatarsal injury to Lisandro Martinez meant more playing time for Victor Lindelof under Erik ten Hag.

The Swedish centre-back was notably impressive in Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final win against Brighton & Hove Albion on 23 April. He kept a clean sheet over the course of 120 minutes before stepping up to hit the winning spot-kick.

A few days after the game, Ten Hag hailed the impact Lindelof was having on the team. He told reporters, via Forbes:

"There are also players who are capable of playing every game, like Victor. But he is not playing every game because you are not picked and then you have to wait for your moment and, when the moment is there, you have to prove it.

"And now there are a number of games after each other that he is really contributing and really consistent in his performance, and the team needs it. So it's a demand for a player from Manchester United as well."

The Sweden captain has amassed 231 career appearances for the Manchester-based giants during his six-year stay at the club.

