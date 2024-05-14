Manchester United start talks with 38-year-old manager as they eye Erik ten Hag replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly started talks with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna's representatives. The 38-year-old is the latest manager to be linked with the Red Devils as they search for Erik ten Hag's potential replacement.

As per a report by Santi Aouna on FootMercato, McKenna's past experience at Manchester United and his exceptional display at Ipswich Town has seen him get on the list. The manager has won back-to-back promotions with the Tractor Boys and is set to manage in the Premier League next season.

McKenna joined Manchester United as the U18 coach in 2016 and was soon promoted to assistant manager under Jose Mourinho before leaving in 2018. He was appointed as the Ipswich Town manager in December 2021.

However, the report states that Gareth Southgate remains the top candidate for Manchester United. INEOS still rate the England manager highly and see him as the ideal coach to lead their project.

Apart from Southgate and McKenna, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel, and Robert De Zerbi have all been linked with the Old Trafford post.

Paul Parker wants Erik ten Hag to remain at Manchester United

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils to keep Erik ten Hag as the manager next season. He believes that the Dutchman is still the one to back and wants the owners to look at how well he has done with the injury situation.

Parker told MyBettingSites:

"Should they sack him? No. Would it be a mistake? Yes. Cause there's no one out there. People are scratching their heads about who's next. Whoever comes in is going to want to do exactly the same as Erik ten Hag. If the club is willing to do exactly that, then they have to decide who's the best person to lead what they want to bring in."

He added:

"If you look at that starting XI, there's about five you'd like to get rid of. And if the club were to say yes to that then they got to decide who they want to manage after that. Looking at the media, they want Graham Potter in another job, maybe to persecute him again when he's managing another club. They enjoy that. We had a go at him at Chelsea and we'll have an even bigger go at him at Manchester United because that carries more weight."

Parker continued:

"They shouldn't change him. He should be allowed to work in the best situation that has been at the club since the Glazers arrived. He should be given the opportunity to do that and given the say-so to talk to the players in the manner that fits his role."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League and will record their worst-ever Premier League finish if they are unable to climb up the table before the end of the season.

They face Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last two Premier League matches of the season, before taking on Manchester City in the FA Cup final.