Manchester United still pushing to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports

Manchester United are keen on signing Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next summer as the Red Devils see him as the ideal player to bolster their attack.

As per a report in SPORT (via The Faithful MUFC), Manchester United are pushing for Dembele to reject the new contract offered by Barcelona. His deal at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and they want him to move to Old Trafford.

Barcelona are confident of keeping their forward despite the Frenchman not playing regularly since joining from Borussia Dortmund. He has been injured a lot over the last few seasons, and Barcelona's decision to renew the deal came as a surprise for many.

However, Joan Laporta still has a lot of faith in Dembele and recently hailed him as a player better than Kylian Mbappe. When asked about the player's situation, he told TV3:

"He wants to stay and we want him to stay. I know he wants to stay because we have a good relationship with him. What happens is that he has a representative and there are a number of circumstances. We have to show them that money isn't everything. For me, Dembele is better than Mbappe."

Liverpool urged to sign Dembele ahead of Manchester United

John Barnes is a big fan of Ousmane Dembele and has urged his former side to sign the Barcelona star. The Reds legend believes the Manchester United target is perfect for Jurgen Klopp's style of football.

"One player that I think could make it at Liverpool is Ousmane Dembele. He would fit right into the front three because his directness is perfect for Liverpool's way of playing. Of all the players linked with Liverpool, he is a player that fans should be excited about. If he wants to continue playing at the biggest clubs like Barcelona then Liverpool is the right club for him. He's a player that fits the way Liverpool plays and I think that Liverpool would be interested in that type of player," Barnes said.

Ousmane Dembele is set to decide his future soon, but the Barcelona star has the freedom to discuss a pre-contract with Manchester United in January.

