Manchester United stop training session after Anthony Martial's bust-up with teammate: Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was involved in a bust-up with young teammate Dan Gore, as per the Mirror.

The Red Devils held a training session involving players who had not been selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martial, 26, was part of the session and got into a feisty confrontation with youngster Gore, 18, who was signed from Burnley last summer.

Gore was one of several U18s drafted into the squad for training by manager Erik ten Hag to make up the numbers.

The English teenager clattered into the Frenchman with a robust tackle which drew anger from the former AS Monaco frontman.

Ten Hag was forced to bring the training session to a halt as the pair were embraced in the bust-up.

Martial allegedly lashed out at the U18s attacking midfielder, who stood his ground against the French striker.

The duo had to be separated, and Ten Hag told Gore that tackling first-team players was off-limits in training.

Gore has made nine appearances in all competitions for Manchester United's youth team.

The club's official website describes him as a tenacious tackler, and Ten Hag and his staff admire his talents.

The Red Devils boss has encouraged a competitive environment in training, but it seems this altercation was a step too far.

Martial and Gore made amends following the ordeal, which will be a relief to Ten Hag, who has enough to deal with at present.

The Manchester United boss is still reeling from Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese striker claimed he did not respect the Dutch coach while touching on several topics surrounding his untenable situation at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Martial misses out on last minute call up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France

Martial won't replace Benzema

A thigh injury to France striker Karim Benzema forced the Real Madrid man to withdraw from Les Bleus' 26-man squad.

The Madrid skipper pulled up in training with the issue and has now dropped out of the tournament in Qatar.

Rumors grew over Didier Deschamps potentially replacing Benzema with Martial.

The Manchester United forward has been in fine form despite injury issues this season.

He has scored four goals and provided two assists in seven appearances.

However, Deschamps confirmed that he will not replace Benzema and will use a 25-man squad.

Martial has been called up to the French national team in the past, earning 30 caps and scoring two goals.

The Frenchman made three appearances at the European Championships in 2021.

