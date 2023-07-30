Manchester United submit bid to sign midfielder after closing in on Rasmus Hojlund – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly tabled a formal bid to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat after reaching an agreement to snap up Atalanta attacker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils are currently aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of their UEFA Champions League return next season. They have sealed Andre Onana's services from Inter Milan in a deal worth up to £47 million, while roping in Mason Mount from Chelsea in a potential £60 million transfer. They have also added Jonny Evans in a free switch.

Erik ten Hag's outfit have also allegedly ended their pursuit for a first-team number nine as they are expected to sign Hojlund for £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons. They are set to offer the Dane a five-year contract with an option for an additional year, as per The Athletic.

Now, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United have submitted an offer to add Amrabat to their ranks this summer. But, it remains to be seen whether Fiorentina are prepared to sanction his exit.

Amrabat, 26, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the turn of the year. He has emerged on a number of top European clubs' radar due to his fine outings at both club and country levels last season.

A right-footed ball-winning midfielder, the Moroccan helped Fiorentina finish eighth in the Serie A and guided them to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in the past campaign. He was also a crucial part of his national side's fourth-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Amrabat, who is said to be valued at north of £30 million, would emerge as a solid rotational option for Casemiro should he join Manchester United. He could push for a permanent move to Old Trafford to reunite with his former Utrecht manager Erik ten Hag next season.

Manchester United likely to face competition for Sofyan Amrabat's signature, says agent

Speaking to Voetbal Primeur, Sofyan Amrabat's agent Mahmoud El Boustati stated that his client has two or three suitors this summer. He elaborated:

"Quite a few clubs are interested in him. It is now a matter of making the right choice. He is still a Fiorentina player and he reported back to training on Monday. If something interesting comes up soon, he is open to the step. There are two, three clubs that he is open to now."

Amrabat, who is in the final year of his deal at Fiorentina, has drawn attention from Manchester United and Liverpool of late. He was also a subject of major interest to clubs like Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

So far, the Manchester United and Liverpool target has scored a goal and laid out as many assists in 107 overall matches for Fiorentina.