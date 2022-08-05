Manchester United submit offer for £55 million-rated star - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to RB Salzburg for Wonderkid striker Benjamin Sesko.

According to Slovenian outlet SportKlub, the Red Devils have bid for the 19-year-old striker although the Austrian champions do not want to lose their star asset.

The striker has scored 13 times in 41 appearances for Salzburg and has a contract until 2026. Sesko has also netted twice for Slovenia in 13 caps since making his senior international debut last year.

RB Salzburg have helped produce some incredible young strikers in recent years, including Erling Haaland, Patson Daka and Karim Adeyemi. With Adeyemi being sold to Borussia Dortmund this summer, the Austrian outfit are unlikely to sell another of their stars in the same window unless they receive a huge offer.

According to The Mail, Manchester United would have to pay around £55 million for the teenage forward. The Red Devils are in need of a new centre-forward due to the uncertain future of Cristiano Ronaldo and the departure of Edinson Cavani.

Alan Shearer believes Manchester United 'have got a lot of work to do in the transfer market'

Ahead of their opening Premier League clash against Brighton, manager Erik ten Hag has brought in three new players so far in the window. Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia have all walked through the door so far this summer but Shearer believes they have not done enough yet.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer wrote in his BBC Sport column:

"Manchester United have got a lot of work to do in the transfer market before they can be classed as contenders again, and they are coming from even further back than Chelsea after finishing sixth last season. United have got a new manager with new ideas but the squad needs strengthening."

"Unless that happens, Erik ten Hag might have to use players like Anthony Martial who, last season, were regarded as not being good enough for them. There are other problems too. The Cristiano Ronaldo situation has turned into a bit of a mess and it can't help Ten Hag to have to continually deal with questions about his future."

