Manchester United suffer fresh transfer setback as 24-year-old star opts for move to surprise Premier League club: Reports

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Angel Gomes this year. According to GIVEMESPORT, the 24-year-old would prefer to join Tottenham Hotspur over a return to the Red Devils.

Gomes rose through the ranks at Old Trafford before breaking into the first team in 2016. However, the Englishman failed to cement a place in the starting XI and was offloaded in 2020.

Gomes moved to the Ligue 1 to join Lille and has since turned his career around. The player has registered nine goals and 19 assists from 130 games for the French giants to date.

Gomes is now a key figure under Bruno Genesio but his contract is all set to expire at the end of this season. Clubs are lining up for his services and Manchester United are apparently eyeing him with interest as well.

Trending

The Red Devils are working to reinforce their squad to adjust to Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 system. Christian Eriksen's contract expires this summer, while Casemiro's future also hangs in the balance.

Manchester United are expected to focus on the midfield this year and apparently have Gomes on their agenda. West Ham United are also in the race, with club outside France free to strike a pre-agreement with the player this month. However, the Englishman prefers to join Tottenham Hotspur instead, and the Red Devils have now stopped short of making him an offer.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Barcelona forward?

Angel Gomes

Manchester United have identified Ansu Fati as a possible replacement for Marcus Rashford, according to GIVEMESPORT. The English forward is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans and hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the last nine games.

The Premier League giants are seemingly eager to offload him this month to remove his exorbitant wages from their books. Interestingly, Barcelona are keen to sign the player, who is also open to a Camp Nou move.

However, the Catalans may have to offload players to accommodate the 27-year-old and they are trying to cash in on Fati in January. Manchester United are now ready to take the player off their hands.

The Spaniard was once considered the heir to Lionel Messi but his career hasn't panned out as expected. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Premier League giants are now preparing their opening bid for Fati.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback