Manchester United suffer massive blow ahead of Liverpool clash in FA Cup - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly suffered an injury blow ahead of their FA Cup clash against Liverpool on Sunday, March 17. The Red Devils are reportedly set to be without Casemiro for the match at Old Trafford.

The injury update is yet to be confirmed by the Premier League club, but Brazil FA have announced that the midfielder has been sidelined. Their manager, Dorival Junior, has claimed that the doctor's report has ruled the former Real Madrid star out, and he is among the 13 players currently injured from their provisional list. He said (via the Daily Mirror):

"We have just received a report from Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar. From a pre-list made by the Brazilian National Team's technical committee with 50 names, 13 of them were already away due to injury at their clubs. Unfortunately, we also lost Casemiro. Therefore, Pepe, from Porto, a native striker who now plays as a midfielder, is called up."

Casemiro played 90 minutes in all of Manchester United's last three matches.

Manchester United did not rule out Casemiro from Liverpool clash

Erik ten Hag did not comment on any injury for the Brazilian in his press conference ahead of the match. When asked about the team news, the manager said:

"We had a good week. All the players you mentioned [Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and Hojlund], they returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and, today, we had a session that they were all training. I think [they're going to be available]. We have, tomorrow, one session. We have to see how they recover from this tomorrow. But it looks good."

On the club website, Manchester United noted that Lisandro Martinez, Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, and Anthony Martial were ruled out. They also noted that Mason Mount was back in first-team training and available for the Liverpool clash.

Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Old Trafford on Sunday with their sights set on the semifinal spot. The Reds won the Carabao Cup at Wembley last month against Chelsea and are looking to head back to the stadium, where the FA Cup semifinals will be played.