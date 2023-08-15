Manchester United suffer transfer blow as Harry Maguire demands massive pay-off ahead of West Ham move: Reports

Harry Maguire is reportedly demanding a £15 million payoff to depart Manchester United for West Ham United.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils have offered Maguire a £6 million payment to leave. However, the English defender is holding out for more than twice that as he will have to take a significant pay cut should he join West Ham United.

Manchester United had agreed on a £30 million deal with the Hammers but the transfer has stalled due to the financial dispute between player and club.

Maguire currently sits on £190,000 a week at Old Trafford and this would drop to £120,000 should he make the move to West Ham. This would come to a shortfall of £14.5 million over a four-year contract.

The England international has two years left on his contract with Erik ten Hag's side. This would be worth £19.7 million so this is why he feels the £6 million is not enough.

Maguire sat on the substitutes bench for the entirety of Manchester United's 1-0 season-opening win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14). He was stripped of the Red Devils captaincy by Ten Hag earlier in the summer.

He also struggled for game time throughout last season as Ten Hag preferred Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. He started just eight of 16 league games last season and his manager has suggested he should leave if not willing to fight for his place:

“For Harry, that is just how I described it. He has to fight for his place. He has the ability to be a top class centre back and he is the best for England."

He added:

"When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go, then he has to make a decision but I’m happy with him.”

Maguire joined Manchester United for a world record £80 million fee for a defender from Leicester City. He has struggled for form and has been constantly criticized throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard's arrival at Manchester United relies on Maguire leaving

Pavard could be headed to Old Trafford.

The aforementioned source also claims that Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman wants to make the move but Ten Hag will only sanction the transfer if Maguire departs.

Pavard showed his versatility throughout last season, playing both at right-back and in central defense. He made 43 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

The 27-year-old is expected to cost around £35 million as he has just under a year left on his contract. He has proven experience having won the Bundesliga title four times as well as the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.