Manchester United suffer transfer blow with stunning bid rejection: Reports

Manchester United have been dealt a massive blow after their second bid to sign Bryan Mbeumo was rejected by Brentford, according to The Athletic (via Daily Mirror). The Red Devils are aiming to complete their second signing of the summer transfer window after acquiring Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers on June 12.

Ruben Amorim and Co. set their sights on signing Bryan Mbeumo, following up with an initial bid of £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons. However, this was rejected by Brentford on June 5.

Despite Mbeumo reportedly having his heart set on moving to Manchester United, the Bees rejected their second bid of £55 million, with £7.5 million of bonuses, which was submitted on Monday.

The Red Devils will reportedly continue negotiating with Brentford and are confident of finalizing the deal. Mbeumo is currently contracted with the latter until June 2026, but the Bees notably have the option to extend his contract by 12 months.

Mbeumo had a phenomenal 2024-25 campaign for Brentford, recording 20 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. With Antony and Jadon Sancho linked with exits from the club this summer, the 25-year-old could be the solution for their troubles up front.

"Could afford the transfer fee and wages" - Pundit believes Premier League club should sign Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund this summer

British pundit Stan Collymore reckons Aston Villa should sign Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund this summer as they can afford his transfer fee and wages. The Red Devils signed Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a reported transfer fee of £64 million. He also currently earns £85,000 per week at Old Trafford.

United have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres in recent weeks. The latter could be a possible replacement for Hojlund, who struggled for consistency last season. With the 22-year-old reportedly available on the market for £40 million, Collymore told CaughtOffside (via United in Focus):

“Aston Villa could afford the transfer fee and wages. Man United will be looking to recoup money from him, and that could involve loaning him back to several clubs in Italy. But by doing this, he would never be settled. He’s still a very young man."

He added:

“I really like him as a striker, I think he’s got the basic attributes. But he went to Manchester United and it’s basically completely shattered his confidence. Rasmus Hojlund, as a young man in his early 20s, is aching for somebody to put their arm around him."

"This is the bit of the development process that you should have had. He should have gone to someone like Aston Villa first, scored you 25 goals and then gone to Manchester United two or three years down the line.”

Hojlund had a poor 2024-25 campaign, scoring just four goals and providing one assist in 32 Premier League appearances.

